General Council of Adrian Dominican Sisters Rejoices at Elevation of Archbishop Gregory

The General Council of the Adrian Dominican Sisters released the following statement in response to the October 25, 2020, appointment of Archbishop Wilton Gregory as a cardinal of the Catholic Church.

We Adrian Dominican Sisters rejoice at the historic appointment by Pope Francis of Archbishop Wilton Gregory as a cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church.

Archbishop Gregory’s appointment is a blessing beyond measure for the entire Church. As the first African American to be elevated to the College of Cardinals, Archbishop Gregory will bring the unique gifts and perspectives of Black Americans and Black Catholicism to the global Church’s highest ecclesiastical body. As a prelate deeply committed to social and racial justice, Archbishop Gregory will bring his courageous voice of integrity to the Pope’s inner circle, speaking words of compassion and inclusivity.

A long-time friend of the Adrian Dominicans, Archbishop Gregory has credited Adrian Dominican teachers at St. Carthage Grammar School in Chicago with inspiring him to convert to Catholicism. Archbishop Gregory, soon to be Cardinal Gregory, has long inspired us – and continues ever more.

Members of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ General Council are Sisters Patricia Siemen, OP, Prioress; Mary Margaret Pachucki, OP, Vicaress and General Councilor; Frances Nadolny, OP, Administrator and General Councilor; Patricia Harvat, OP, General Councilor; and Elise D. García, OP, General Councilor.

