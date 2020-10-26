No matter where we are in North America, we are on land previously occupied by indigenous peoples.

“Encompassing Culture: Reclaiming Indigenous Space,” explores a unique learning approach to raising the visibility of Native people and helping connect all of us to the past.

It will be presented virtually on Thursday, November 5, from 6:30-8:30pm by Dr. Patty Loew, who will share how she and her students created a virtual tour of Indigenous people, places, and historical events. Dr. Loew is Co-Director of the Center for Native American and Indigenous Research at Northwestern University. A citizen of Mashkiiziibi (Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe), Loew is a former broadcast journalist and the author of four books. Freewill offering. To register, visit www.SienaRetreatCenter.org.