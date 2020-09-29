Workshop Explores Integration of Christianity and Cosmology

September 18, 2020, Adrian, MI – Father Roger Haight, SJ, a member of the Eastern Province of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits), offers an in-depth look at how faith and science relate to each other and how our cosmology affects our understanding of God, ourselves, and creation.

Father Roger’s virtual talk, “Integrating Christianity and Cosmology,” is from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, October 10, 2020, through Weber Retreat and Conference Center.

Father Roger, Scholar in Residence at Union Theological Seminary in New York, taught in the graduate schools of theology in Manila, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and New York. He specializes in fundamental theology, with focus on the areas of faith, revelation, Jesus Christ, the Church, grace, and spirituality.

The cost is $30. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

