Sister Celebrates her 106th Birthday

The Sisters and staff at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Mohun Health Care Center celebrated the 106th birthday of Sr. Edwina Devlin on September 18, 2020. In the spirit of social distancing, a small group of Mohun residents and staff joined her for cake in the dining room, while others enjoyed cake in their rooms. Sr. Edwina still visits her Sisters in the care center on her daily walk. Sister Edwina is shown here with Venie Coleman, right, Human Resources Coordinator at Mohun. On the left is April Queener, Mohun Administrator. Both women are Associates of the congregation.