Mary Magdalene: Apostle to the Apostles Virtual Workshop Moved

SINSINAWA, WI — Mary Magdalene: Apostle to the Apostles has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. The virtual workshop is sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center and will be facilitated by Sister Mary Ellen Green, OP, a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa. Over the centuries, there have been many misunderstandings about Mary Magdalene. Who was she really? What was her role in the early Church? What does she have to say to us today? Explore these and other questions with Sister Mary Ellen. She has worked in retreat facilitation, congregation leadership, and education. Theological study and prayer have always and continue to provide the context for her service. Sister Mary Ellen is currently serving in financial development and programming for Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center in Arbor Vitae, Wis. The registration deadline is Oct. 15, and the fee is $20. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.