Environmental Historian Meine Addresses 2020 Rural Political Value

SINSINAWA, WI — Conservation biologist Curt Meine will be featured in Politics of Our Rural Land: An Interview with Curt Meine, sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center. Join us via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, as we delve into the political importance of rural Wisconsin, the realities of America’s urban-rural divide and the transformation and challenges of today’s agriculture. “As rural Wisconsin’s fortunes declined, its political importance has grown,” wrote journalist Dan Kaufman in an Aug. 10 The New Yorker article on the importance of Wisconsin ahead of the 2020 election. See why in this discussion. Meine is an environmental historian who has researched and written about Aldo Leopold and is coeditor of “The Driftless Reader.” The registration deadline is Oct. 27 at 4 p.m., and the fee is $10. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.