Dan Schutte to give Virtual Retreat with Sinsinawa Mound Center

SINSINAWA, WI – Dan Schutte is presenting a retreat for Sinsinawa Mound Center virtually. Walking the Sacred Path with Dan Schutte is Monday, Oct. 19-Thursday, Oct. 22. This is a recorded two-day online retreat presented by Schutte followed by a live Zoom question and answer session (Q & A session) with him Oct. 22 from 7 to 8 p.m. The retreat recordings can be viewed online anytime between Oct. 19 and the start of the Q & A session on Oct. 22. Each recorded presentation is approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes and includes reflections and music. The theme for the first retreat day is Paying Attention to God. Taking time out of our routine, even if it is just a few minutes, is a practice to be nurtured in our lives of faith. The second retreat day is Sent as Disciples of Hope. The power of God’s grace can penetrate even the darkest moments in our lives. In the infinite wisdom of God, even our darkest moments are holy. The fee is $50 per person and the registration deadline is Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. A digital workbook/prayer journal is included. To register contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.