Author, Poet Smith Leads Poetry of the Land

SINSINAWA, WI – Author and poet Austin Smith will lead Poetry of the Land for Sinsinawa Mound Center. Join us via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. John Keats wrote that “the poetry of earth is never dead,” and, indeed, from “The Georgics” of Virgil, with its sections on animal husbandry and beekeeping, to more contemporary poems by Wendell Berry and Maurice Manning, the land has always been a fertile subject for poets to celebrate and mourn. We’ll read and consider four poems by Wendell Berry, Joanna Klink, Jared Carer, and Marianne Boruch. The fee is $10 per person and the registration deadline is Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. To register contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.