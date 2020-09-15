Book of Revelation Through the Eyes of Ecology

SINSINAWA, WI – Sinsinawa Mound Center is sponsoring An Ecological Reading of the Book of Revelation, a Zoom webinar that will explore the intimate connection between Revelation and the beauty and right use of creation, from 7 to 8 p.m. CST Wednesday, September 30. Amid this coronavirus crisis, many are turning to the Book of Revelation as a prediction of the future. It was used in the doomsday prophecy of 2012 and Tim LaHaye’s Left Behind series. It’s been used in a similar way today. However, Revelation is not a prediction of a future event. It is primarily an ecological book. Carol Soderholm, an ELCA Lutheran pastor who lives on over 100 acres of restored prairie, will facilitate our discussion. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.