Book Discussion Features Ojibwe Storyteller Louise Erdrich

SINSINAWA, Wis.—“The Last Report on the Miracles at Little No Horse” is the featured book for the next Book Discussion sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center. Join Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. CST Wednesday, October 7 and 21. This National Book Award finalist by the masterful Ojibwe storyteller Louise Erdrich has been described as “profoundly moving” and “nothing less than dazzling.” Each discussion will cover roughly half of the book. The discussion is free but registration is required by calling Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter online. Copies of the book are available for purchase through Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery at www.sinsinawa.org/giftgallery for shipping or curbside pickup.