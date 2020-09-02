Father James Martin, SJ, Offers Virtual Discussion on Book on Catholic Church and LGBT Community

August 24, 2020, Adrian, Michigan – Father James Martin, SJ, leads a virtual discussion on his book, Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect. His discussion, via live stream, is from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. EDT Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Those who attend this discussion are encouraged to read Father Martin’s book before the program. The book may be purchased from the Weber Center Shop for $10 plus shipping. To order, call 517-266-4030 or email webershop@adriandominicans.org.

The discussion is free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. To receive the live stream link, register online at www.webercenter.org and click on Programs. Registration is also available by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org.