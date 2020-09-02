Program Challenges Us to Become the Compassion of God for the World

August 24, 2020, Adrian, Michigan – Has there ever been a time when the world has so desperately needed humankind to grow to its full stature as “The Beloved Family of God”? Sister Catherine Nerney, SSJ, PhD, responds to that need with a virtual presentation, “Birthed from Compassion: Becoming Who We Are” from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday, September 19, 2020.

“Birthed from Compassion” offers time to contemplate, de-clutter, reconsider, and recommit ourselves to becoming who we are – the compassion of God in and for our world.

Sister Cathy, a Sister of St. Joseph of Chestnut Hill, is Associate Professor of Religious Studies and Director of the Institute for Forgiveness and Reconciliation at Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia. Her latest book, The Compassion Connection: Recovering our Original Oneness (Orbis Books, 2018) offers readers the opportunity to respond to God’s great desire to speak to their hearts.

The cost is $30. Registration is required by midnight Thursday, September 17, 2020 and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

