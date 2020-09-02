SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound Center is bringing gardening and spirituality together in Soil and Soul: A Gardening Spirituality. This virtual workshop will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, with Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada facilitating. The garden is a holy place and to garden is to engage in sacred work. Participants will delve into the spirituality of gardening and learn a few practical tips. The registration deadline is Sept. 15 at 4 p.m., and the fee is $10. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.