Five Women Accepted as Associates this Summer

During July and August, five women have been formally accepted into Associate Life during three Rituals of Acceptance held through Zoom. This summer marks the first time Associate Life has welcomed new members virtually.

Suzanne Sink became an Associate on Saturday, July 25, 2020, during a Ritual of Acceptance held in the garden of the Casa in West Palm Beach, Florida. Suzanne, an English instructor at Florida Atlantic University, has grown in her faith since becoming involved in the Adrian Dominican Associates in West Palm Beach. She was mentored by Sister Margarita Ruíz, OP. Read more about Suzanne in the news section of the public website, or here.

Two women with ties to Chicago were accepted as Associates on July 29, 2020. Alison Altmeyer, Executive Director of Aquinas Literacy Center in Chicago since 2004, first met the Adrian Dominican Sisters while teaching at Maria High School in Chicago. Her husband Peter Harley is Coordinator of Children’s Faith Formation at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. Alison was mentored by Norine Burns, OP.

Annemarie Kallenbach, a native of Chicago, now lives in Adrian with her husband Jeff, Associate Professor of Mathematics at Siena Heights University. Annemarie, an adjunct professor in the Nursing Department at Siena Heights University, is a nurse practitioner whose patients include Adrian Dominican Sisters. She was mentored by Sister Sharon Spanbauer, OP, also a nurse practitioner. Read more about the Ritual of Acceptance of Alison and Annemarie here.

Associate Life welcomed Diane Burgermeister and Noraleen Renauer on Monday, August 10, 2020. An Adrian Dominican Sister from 1984 to 2016, Diane is the Director of the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Program at Madonna University in Livonia, Michigan, where she teaches undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students. A psychoanalyst since 1987, Diana alo has a private practice. She was mentored by Janet Wright, OP.

Noraleen, a Sister of St. Joseph of Kalamazoo from 1964 to 1968, ministers as a teacher, pastoral minister, and life coach. Her ministry includes visiting people in nursing homes or assisted living homes. She has been involved with the Adrian Dominican Sisters through her spiritual director, Joan Delaplane, OP, and through her attendance at retreats and programs at Weber Center. Associate Trudy McSorley served as her mentor. Read more about the Ritual of Acceptance of Diane Burgermeister and Noralee Renauer here.