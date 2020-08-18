Virtual Workshop September 19

SINSINAWA, WI — Mary Magdalene: Apostle to the Apostles will be held virtually from 10:00am – 12:00pm on Saturday, September 19. The workshop is sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound and will be facilitated by Sister Mary Ellen Green, OP, a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa. Over the centuries, there have been many misunderstandings about Mary Magdalene. Who was she really? What was her role in the early Church? What does she have to say to us today? Explore these and other questions with Sister Mary Ellen. She has worked in retreat facilitation, congregation leadership, and education. Theological study and prayer have always and continue to provide the context for her service. Sister Mary Ellen is currently serving in both financial development and programming for Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center in Arbor Vitae, WI. The registration deadline is Sept. 17, and the fee is $20. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.