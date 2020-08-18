Weber Center Offers Virtual Painting and Mixed Media Class via Zoom

Have you always wanted to try your hand at art? A virtual painting and mixed media course, Finding the Artist in You, might just give you that opportunity.

Brenda Singletary, MFA, Director of the Art Factory in Adrian, MI, offers the course on Thursdays, September 10, 17, 24, and October 1, 2020 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm EDT, via Zoom. No prior art experience is needed. The $50 cost does not include supplies.

“Becoming an artist has always been a certainty for me,” Brenda said. “I see colors, light, and textures that inspire my passion for creating paintings, drawings, and sculptural works since grade school…As a woman of color, I bring years of cultural conversations in a body of work with my personal view of beauty.”

Details of the class, a list of supplies, and registration can be found on the Weber Center website, www.webercenter.org . Click on programs and select “Finding the Artist in You.” Registration may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Please use the latest version of Zoom to join the class, and please note that Weber Center cannot provide technical assistance by phone or email.