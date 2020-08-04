Virtual Retreat Explores Silence as Connector with the Divine

SINSINAWA, WI – Sinsinawa Mound Center is offering Ecology of Silence as a virtual retreat on Wednesday, August 26, from 7:00 – 8:00pm CST . Join Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada to explore the role of silence and noise in our lives and our society. Our lives are too often caught up in the distractions of noise and busyness. We’ll look to silence as a way to reconnect with creation and the divine. Please register by contacting Guest Services at (608) 748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. There is a $10 fee.