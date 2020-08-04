Photo of the Week: Dominicans of Mission San Jose Welcome Candidate

The Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose welcomed Fatima Morales as a candidate during a Rite of Welcoming held at the Motherhouse chapel during Evening Prayer on June 20.

During the ceremony, Sister Cecilia Canales, Congregational Prioress, presented Fatima the Dominican cross as a symbol of beginning her candidacy year.

Fatima’s family and friends in Texas as well as Sisters in the United States and Mexico who do not live at the Motherhouse viewed the ceremony via Zoom.

From her home in Houston, TX, Fatima learned about the Dominican Sisters as she explored religious congregations online. Three years ago she visited the Motherhouse at Mission San Jose and spent one month last summer living with the sisters. These experiences confirmed her desire to explore religious life.

A school psychologist who worked in a public school district in Texas, Fatima will live with the Dominican community at Immaculate Conception Priory, San Francisco, and serve in the Campus Ministry department at ICA Cristo Rey Academy, San Francisco.

