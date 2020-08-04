Spirituality Alive: Ever New

Siena Retreat Center’s series Spirituality Alive will be presented via Zoom four evenings this fall from 6:30-8:00 pm CDT. Facilitated by Miriam Brown, OP, participants will gather around themes needed today:

September 29–Fully Alive in Hope

October 13–When Things Go Wrong

October 27–Lightness of Being: Wisdom, Wit, and Woo

November 10–Alive Spiritually: Life and Light Together

The popularity of the program is due to the deep and wide exploring spirits that participants bring to the discussion.

These times have pressed us to open our souls to find at a deep level the grounding of our Faith and Hope, and to dedicate our Love amidst trying circumstances. Jesus prayed that we may have “eyes to see” grace in all of life’s anxious, conflicted, heroic, caring dimensions. In this series we stretch our abilities to reach deep into our spirits and to live each day “fully alive” in the Divine Mystery. May we see that all is Grace. The theme for this year’s Spirituality Alive series is Alive to Life in All Its Dimensions.

The cost is $10 per session or $35 for the series. Registration is available at www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or by calling (262) 898-2590. Come join us with a humble and questing spirit.