Workshop Moves Toward Right Relationships with Native Peoples

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sinsinawa Mound Center is sponsoring a workshop that delves into the relationship between Native peoples and non-Native people. Toward Right Relationships with Native Peoples will be held virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. Join Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada for an interview with Paula Palmer and Jerilyn DeCoteau (Turtle Mountain Chippewa) to learn about building relationships among Native and non-Native communities based on truth, respect, justice and our shared humanity. Participants will learn to challenge and support one another as they work toward right relationships that address more than 500 years of genocide, colonization and forced assimilation of Native peoples. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.