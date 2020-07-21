Photo of the Week: Christ the King School Closes

Recently the Diocese of Rockville Centre announced that they will be closing Holy Family Regional School in Commack, Holy Family Regional School, formerly called Christ the King parish school, was established by the Dominican Sisters of Amityville.



In 1963, the first registration forms were sent out for 750 available spots. There were 2,500 applicants! When the first Dominican Sisters began at the school, there was no working plumbing or closets. There were not even enough blankets for the sisters at night! One sister reportedly quipped, “Did you ever wonder why St. Dominic included a mantle with his habit?”



The school eventually expanded to include a Kindergarten, Preschool and Nursery School Program which was founded by our own S. Mary Ann Daniels. She taught there for 38 years.









One of her students from nursery school recently wrote, “The faculty at Holy Family is one like no other,” stated Valerie Farfan, 25. “Through the support of the faculty, we were able to go after some of our wildest dreams. Thank you Holy Family for the lifelong memories and lessons that will remain in our hearts forever.”



As the doors close, we take this time to remember the many Dominican Sisters who have served the parish and school over the years – as well as ALL who worked and studied at the school and truly made it a “HOLY FAMILY.” We are grateful for their dedicated service to the community.

The principals of the school include: S. Clare Kalbacher, S. Elaine Callahan, S. Ruth Ann Kelly, Sister Mary O’ Donnell, S. Ursuala Sheridan and S. Rita Swift.



IF YOU HAVE PICTURES FROM YOUR TIME THERE, PLEASE SHARE THEM IN THE COMMENTS.