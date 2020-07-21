Explore Spiritual Teachings of Julian of Norwich, 14th Century Mystic

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sinsinawa Mound Center is offering a virtual workshop, “All Shall Be Well”: The Spirituality of Julian of Norwich amid a Pandemic, from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. John Eby will present on the English mystic Julian of Norwich. Julian wrote the earliest surviving book in English by a woman during a time of multiple calamities for nearly all of Europe. Her spiritual teachings are remarkably fresh and well suited to our modern age, especially for times of crisis. Eby has his Ph.D. in medieval history and teaches at Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa. He coauthored “The Collapse of Apartheid and the Dawn of Democracy in South Africa, 1993” and coleads the Interfaith Leaders program at Loras. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.