Weber Center Offers Live Streamed Concert by Singer and Songwriter Sara Thomsen

July 20, 2020, Adrian, Michigan – Weber Retreat and Conference Center presents a free, live streamed concert by Sara Thomsen, a singer and song writer from Minnesota whose music touches the heart and soul. The concert will be broadcast from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Sara has released six solo albums, including her latest, Song Like a Seed. Her music focuses on wonder and awareness, deepening spiritual connection, and widening social engagement.

The concert is free and open to the public. However, donations are appreciated and proceeds will benefit the Lenawee County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in support of its efforts to promote racial equity.

To receive the live stream link, register online at https://webercenter.org and click on Programs. Registration is also available by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org.

The Dominican Sisters of Adrian, a Congregation of more than 500 vowed women religious and more than 200 Associates, traces its roots back to St. Dominic in the 13th century. The Sisters minister in 23 states and in the Dominican Republic, Norway, and the Philippines. The Congregation’s Vision is to “seek truth, make peace, reverence life.”