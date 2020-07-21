Scholar to Speak on Consistent Ethic of Life

July 20, 2020, Adrian, Michigan – A talk on “Friendship in Troubled Times: Faithful Citizenship and the Consistent Ethic of Life” offers Christians a fresh look at their civic obligations through the lens of the Consistent Ethic of Life, which holds that human life is sacred from conception to natural death.

This virtual program is being offered by Weber Retreat and Conference Center via live stream at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 4, 2020.

The talk is presented by Steven Millies, PhD, Associate Professor of Public Theology and Director of the Bernardin Center at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. His most recent book is Good Intentions: A History of Catholic Voters Road from Roe to Trump (Liturgical Press, 2018).

Originally part of Weber Center’s 2020 Election Year Series, this presentation is free and open to all, and donations are appreciated.

To receive the live stream link, register at www.webercenter.org; click on “Programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org.

The Dominican Sisters of Adrian, a Congregation of more than 500 vowed women religious and more than 200 Associates, traces its roots back to St. Dominic in the 13th century. The Sisters minister in 23 states and in the Dominican Republic, Norway, and the Philippines. The Congregation’s Vision is to “seek truth, make peace, reverence life.”