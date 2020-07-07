Dominican Charism Initiative Continues to Grow

We announce with joy the launch of a third Dominican Charism module: The Call to Action. This module provides the opportunity to deepen our understanding of the critical justice issues of our age. Srs. Marcelline Koch and Sharon Zayac address the fundamental role of justice in our call to action and make connections to the needs that call for our response today. This module adds to the first two modules: The Life, Mission and Spirit of St. Dominic, and the Call to Preach.

The 6 sessions encompassing this module include:

The Dominican Call to Action

The Gospel Imperative

Integral Ecology

Global Heating and Movement of Peoples

Human Trafficking

Dominican Justice Making Today and Into the Future

Also featuring segments on:

Care of our Common Home among the Indigenous in Chiapas by MSJ OP Chiapas Community

Dominican Presence at the United Nations by Dusty Farnan, OP

Human Trafficking in Haiti by Arlene Flaherty, OP

All registered participants of the Dominican Charism learning platform have access to this new module. Visit www.opcharism.org to log in and begin the module today.



If you are not yet registered to access the learning platform, we invite you to join the 1,200 current participants by filling out the registration form at https://forms.gle/jDYTAQ6tCLBBygZT9

For more information visit www.opcharism.org.

