Employees Unite in Nine Minutes of Silence for George Floyd

On Friday, June 19, at noon, about 30 employees of the Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse in Amityville, NY, and PACE paid respects to the life and death of George Floyd. Participants — including Sisters and staff– were invited to kneel for nine minutes in honor of the eight minutes and 46 seconds that George Floyd was pinned underneath the knee of a police officer on May 25.

Employees from PACE as well as Motherhouse office, maintenance, kitchen and housekeeping staff and Sisters from the Leadership Team and resident sisters attended this silent, yet powerful, experience.

Earlier in the day, there was prayer and nine minutes of silence in the building for those who could not go outside at noon and kneel.

This event took place on Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.