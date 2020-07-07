Southwest Health, Marquardt, and Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa Announce Senior Care Joint Venture

Platteville, WI —- To ensure quality care for southwest Wisconsin seniors, Southwest Health is partnering with Marquardt Management Services of Watertown, Wisconsin, effective August 1. Through this new joint venture, Southwest Health and Marquardt Management Services will invest in providing and expanding senior services to the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa and community members of SW Wisconsin through owning and operating St. Dominic Villa in Sinsinawa, Wisconsin.

Southwest Health has been working with the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa in an effort to address long-term care and senior services for the Sisters and communities within the region. As these discussions evolved, it was clear that this partnership would be the best way to address these needs now

and into the future.

“With this partnership,” says Southwest Health CEO Dan Rohrbach, “we have an outstanding opportunity to provide, expand, and enhance senior services not only for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa but also for the rest of the region. Seniors in our area deserve access to high quality long-term care, and we’re here to ensure they get it. Working with the Sisters to come up with this strategy has been such important work as they have spent their entire lives giving back to the communities they serve. To be asked to embark on a journey with the Sisters to provide services to their congregation and also to serve the communities in southwest Wisconsin at a higher level of involvement was inspirational to say the least.”

“As Sinsinawa Sisters we are grateful to be involved in this endeavor.” says Sister Toni Harris OP, Prioress of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, “We have collaborated with Southwest Health and Marquardt in the past and we look forward to mutually beneficial relationships into the future. Through

this cooperation, our Sisters will continue to receive excellent care. Additionally, because of this new venture, this quality care will also be extended more widely to our neighbors in the tristate area.”

The new partnership will allow for collaboration of long-term care services for both Epione Pavilion in Cuba City and St. Dominic Villa in Sinsinawa. The Marquardt team will provide the ongoing operations and management expertise for both Epione Pavilion and St. Dominic Villa. The Board of Directors at Southwest Health will provide oversight and direction to the new joint venture. This new partnership does not include any of the hospital operations located in Platteville.

“The opportunity to partner with the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa and forming this joint venture with Southwest Health is extremely meaningful to Marquardt Management Services” (MMS), says Matt Mauthe, CEO, MMS. “Our mission is transforming the world through innovative management

of care delivery and community living organizations. Through this joint venture, we will be able to deliver upon our mission in far reaching ways. At MMS, we are committed to quality in all that we do, with decisions grounded in faith and informed by experience. Southwest Health, the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, and Marquardt Management Services are all mission driven organizations, focusing on our cultures and values. Together, we will strengthen our commitment in supporting communities and investing in the success of local and regional healthcare.”

Experience, expertise and resources are key factors that lead Southwest Health and Marquardt coming together to develop this unique partnership. Importantly, the two organizations share key core values that make them similar in important ways. Their mutual commitments to adding value to their communities, serving local people in rural areas, and investing for success in health care make the two organizations well-suited partners.

“Where we have been is indicative of where we’re going,” vows Rohrbach. “The management and staff at Epione Pavilion have for many years performed at a remarkably high level, and by every measure they provide exceptional care to area seniors. All of us at Southwest Health are very proud of all they’ve accomplished, and we have a responsibility to honor that remarkable tradition by ensuring we maintain that high level of care for many years to come. This partnership can help us all achieve that together.”