Harmony Farm Provides For Newburgh Ministry

Earlier this week, Dominican Sisters from Blauvelt and Hope, joined Colin Jarvis, Executive Director of Newburgh Ministry, at Harmony Farm in Goshen, New York.

The sun was shining, the garden was blooming, and there was a slight breeze in the air, as they gathered together to tour Harmony Farm, a ministry site of the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Blauvelt, New York.

Dominican Sisters Eileen Hollen, Ellenrita Purcaro, and Didi Madden

After the tour, Hope Dominican Sr. Eileen Hollen, OP, presented Harmony Farm with a donation from the Dominican Sisters of Hope.

Sr. Eileen commented, “I thought that this was a great way for us to participate and help. Even though we are all in our own homes and socially distanced, we can still help those in need. You often see all the people in lines waiting for food handouts, so this is a time where it is much needed.”

Blauvelt Dominican Sisters Ellenrita Purcaro, OP, and Didi Madden, OP, accepted the donation on behalf of Harmony Farm. They then reflected on how this financial contribution will allow them to continue expanding the farm, as well as their ability to provide fresh food for soup kitchens, food pantries, and organizations such as Newburgh Ministry.

Sr. Ellenrita shared, “It’s a wonderful opportunity to collaborate on something hands-on, realistic, where we will be able to see results. The people who we will serve will be fed farm-fresh vegetables. They will be able to get it every week, and we are grateful to the Blauvelt and Hope Dominicans that financially contributed.”

For Colin Jarvis and Newburgh Ministry, which hosts a soup kitchen that provides three meals for 50 people, each day, the resources from Harmony Farm couldn’t have been more timely.

“Besides being timely, it’s an absolute blessing,” said Colin.

Sr. Ellenrita Purcaro, OP, and Colin Jarvis of Newburgh Ministry

In addition to its soup kitchen, Newburgh Ministry also works to prevent homelessness in the Hudson Valley by providing shelter, clothing, hygiene supplies, coaching, and support. (1)

Colin added, “These food donations give us the ability to serve our homeless nutritious fresh fruits and vegetables, which is not necessarily a staple in the city of Newburgh.”

The impact of Harmony Farm will undoubtedly show in Newburgh, but as the number of people that rely on food pantries and soup kitchens for meals rises, so will the need to support these ministry sites.

“The more money we raise, the more we can expand Harmony Farm, and provide for more soup kitchens and food pantries,” said Sr. Ellenrita. “I’m happy to be in connection with the Newburgh Ministry and to know that those families are going to eat the vegetables that we planted.”