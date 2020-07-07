Book Discussion Goes Virtual:

‘Jayber Crow’ by Wendell Berry

SINSINAWA, WI — Join us virtually for our Book Discussion of “Jayber Crow,” from 7:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 21. Wendell Berry’s 2001 novel on place, memory and agriculture has been hailed as a “masterpiece” by the Chicago Tribune. Discussion will be facilitated by Eric Anglada, ecological programming coordinator at Sinsinawa Mound Center. To register, contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Copies of the book are available for purchase online at www.sinsinawa.org/giftgallery.