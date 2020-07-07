Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Co-workers Recognized as ‘Super Heroes’

June 18, 2020, Adrian, Michigan –Adrian Dominican Sisters recognized 40 Co-workers marking milestone anniversaries of service June 18, 2020, with the theme “Superhero Co-workers.” The Co-workers dedicated a total of 420 years of service to the Congregation.



“Each year we choose a unique theme for our celebration,” said Erin Dress, Director of Human Resources. “Way back in November, when we began planning the event, we settled on the theme ‘ADS Super Heroes!’ Who knew how incredibly appropriate that would become during these unusual times?”



Because of these times, the usual celebration of a picnic and formal awards ceremony was replaced this year by a virtual celebration of the Co-workers via campus closed circuit TV and a congregational live stream. In addition, Co-workers from Human Resources placed yard signs depicting the years of service on the lawns of Co-workers throughout the area.



Teresa Horn, Office of Information

Rowena Heck, Food Services

The following Co-workers marked milestone anniversaries this year.



35 years: Rowena Heck, Food Services, and Teresa Horn, Office of Information

30 years: Marilyn Paus, Weber Center, and Jan Perry, Dominican Life Center (DLC) Administration

20 years: Christine Bordner, Food Services; Melissa Comfort and Diane Howard, Nursing; and Joyce Wilhelm, Environmental Service

15 years: Sister Sandy Exley, OP, Resident Services; Barbara Watson, Environmental Services; and Mary Weeber, General Council Administration

10 years: Amanda Johns, Nursing; Michelle Kadrovach, Finance; Lori Randolph, Resident Services; and Sister Joan Sustersic, OP, Office of Information

5 years: Lacey Bales and Joel Henricks, Maintenance; Stacy Colley, Devin Horstman, Jennifer Mason, Jessica Novelo, Jodi O’Quinn, Sandy Place, Heather Ruskowsky, Christane Sarmiento, Sanya Wallace, Robyn Wellman, Vicki Wells, and Amanda Wilt, Nursing; Sister Peggy Coyne, OP, Health and Wellness; Jeanette Desgrange, Office Support; Beckie DuShane, Finance; Jennifer Jenkins, Pastoral Care; Rebecca Nichols and Kathi Serrato, Environmental Services; Amy Palmer and Jolene Witt, Development; Jennifer Perry, Weber Center; and Heather Warren and Jessica Willnow, Resident Services

In addition, the Adrian Dominican Sisters recognized the milestone services of two Co-workers in Washington State: Margarita Landkamer, 15 years, and Martha Niehoff, 10 years. Edmonds, Washington, in the Seattle area, is the site of the Motherhouse of the former Edmonds Dominican Sisters, who merged with the Adrian Dominican Sisters in 2003.

# # #



The Dominican Sisters of Adrian, a Congregation of about 500 vowed women religious and more than 200 Associates, traces its roots back to St. Dominic in the 13th century. The Sisters minister in 22 states and in the Dominican Republic, Norway, and the Philippines. The Congregation’s Vision is to “seek truth, make peace, reverence life.”

