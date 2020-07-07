Photo of the Week: Dominican Sisters of Peace Candidate Annie Killian Accepted to Dominican Novitiate

Formation of Religious Sisters Continues through Pandemic

Sr. Carole Herman (far left) and Formation Director Sr. Pat Dual (left) present Sr. Annie Killian (right) with Congregational symbols during her acceptance to the Dominican Novitiate.





Columbus, OH – Ann Elizabeth (Annie) Killian, PhD, (31) was officially accepted to the Collaborative Dominican Novitiate for the Dominican Sisters of Peace in an online ceremony held Saturday, June 14, 2020. Annie entered the Congregation as a candidate in 2019, and her acceptance to the novitiate marks a major step both in her formation as a religious Sister and with the Dominican Sisters of Peace.



Killian earned her BA in English Language & Literature from Yale University, a Master of Philosophy in English Studies from the University of Oxford, and a Doctor of Philosophy in English Language & Literature from Yale University. Killian ministered as a Visiting Professor of English at Ohio Dominican University during her candidacy in Columbus, OH.



“I am filled with gratitude for the many blessings of this candidacy year. Sharing faith and life with the Sisters has affirmed my desire to respond to God’s call and go deeper during the novitiate,” Killian said.



Sr. Annie Killian (portrait)

“It was such a joy to welcome Annie as our newest Sister in the Dominican Sisters of Peace,” said Sr. Pat Dual, Director of Formation for the Congregation.



Sr. Annie Killian will begin her Canonical Year at the Collaborative Dominican Novitiate in Chicago in August 2020.

Killian is the daughter of Thomas J. Killian, M.D., and the late Sally J. Killian, M.D., of Nashville, TN. She has three siblings, Mary, Pat, and Bridget Killian.



About the Collaborative Dominican Novitiate (CDN):

The Collaborative Dominican Novitiate was established in 1988 and provides a community-based canonical Dominican novitiate experience for women preparing for vowed life as members of the Order of Preachers. Eighteen Dominican Congregations support and utilize this Novitiate.



About the Dominican Sisters of Peace:

Dominican Sisters of Peace, members of the Order of Preachers, are vowed Catholic women who strive to spread the Gospel of Christ and advance the Reign of God through lives of service and peace-making. The Dominican Sisters of Peace are present in 22 states, Nigeria and Peru. The Sisters serve God’s people in many ways, including education, health care, spirituality, pastoral care, prison ministry, the arts, and care of creation. There are 409 sisters, and more than 700 lay associates affiliated with the congregation.

