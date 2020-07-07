Wild Church Liturgy at Mines of Spain Connects Spirituality and Ecology

Dubuque, IA — An ecumenical outdoor worship service will be held Sunday, July 12, at 4:00 pm at the Mines of Spain. We will meet in the parking lot of the Horseshoe Bluff Trail and will take a short hike from there. This event is part of the larger Wild Church network (wildchurchnetwork.com), which connects ecology and spirituality. The event is rain or shine. Social distancing will be practiced. Participants are welcome to pack a picnic dinner. The service will be facilitated by lay leaders Brenna and Eric Cussen Anglada. For more information contact them via email: CatholicWorkerSchool@gmail.com or call (608) 568-3630.