After a thorough search and by the grace of Providence, we are pleased to announce the new Director of the Sister Mary Nona McGreal, OP Center for Dominican Historical Studies at Dominican University. Dr. Christopher M.B. Allison will officially begin his leadership of the McGreal Center on September 1.

Dr. Allison is currently serving as Harper & Schmidt Fellow and Collegiate Assistant Professor in the Humanities at the University of Chicago. He holds a doctorate in the History of American Civilization from Harvard University and a master of arts in American Religious History from Yale Divinity School. He has been actively engaged with museum communities and so brings curatorial experience, a passion for archival collections, and a keen digital savvy to this next chapter in the life of the McGreal Center. For example, he was a curator for Harvard Divinity School’s bicentennial history exhibition in 2016, entitled “Faces of Divinity,” which is now on permanent display.

Dr. Allison is looking forward beginning his work at the end of the summer. Please help us to welcome him into the Dominican family.