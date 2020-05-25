Siena Retreat Center to Offer Group Sessions to Process the Pandemic

Siena Retreat Center, a ministry of the Racine Dominican Sisters, is offering six online facilitated conversations for individuals to share their experiences of the pandemic.

As people move through the shock of the initial stages of the pandemic, many people are seeking a place to process their experiences in a constructive way. These facilitated teleconference sessions will provide the opportunity for participants to share their experiences of quarantine, furlough, job loss, illness or death of a friend or loved one, personal illness, or other pandemic-related experiences in a supportive circle of not more than ten participants.

Trained spiritual guides Kathie Tilot, Annette Jo Giarrante, and Everett Rice will each facilitate two 90-minute conversations in May, June, and July. A complete listing of times and dates is available at www.SienaRetreatCenter.org. Siena Retreat Center is located on Lake Michigan between Chicago and Milwaukee and was founded by the Racine Dominicans in 1966.