Dominican Sisters of Hope Buy Lunch for Healthcare Workers
“The Dominican Sisters of Hope can’t visit with their members in senior living/nursing facilities, so they’re doing the next best thing: buying lunch for the healthcare workers who are tirelessly caring for them. This week, the Dominican Sisters of Hope bought for the employees at the Wartburg in Mount Vernon, NY and Brandywine at Wall Senior Living in Wall, NJ. Both senior care facilities are home to a number of Dominican Sisters of Hope.” Read article