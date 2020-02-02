Dominican Sisters of Amityville: ‘Women with OPening Word Perform Epiphany Presentation’

On Friday, January 10, a beautiful celebration of Three Kings Day took place at the OPening Word Program in Wyandanch, NY. The OPening Word program is a literacy program which teaches English and job readiness to immigrant women on Long Island, a population which is often underserved. It is a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville.

That day, the women participated in song and storytelling of the birth of Jesus and the arrival of the Magi. They were accompanied by Elaine Jahrsdoerfer, OP on the piano. In addition, several students related how Christmas is celebrated in their countries of origin.

Angie Aceituno, the Site Coordinator, invited Judy Flanagan,OP, Fr. Bill Brisotti, and Gillian Kessinger, Opening Word Executive Director, to say a few words. The volunteers and other invited guests were delighted with the program and enjoyed the various ethnic foods prepared by the women.