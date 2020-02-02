Dominican Sisters of San Rafael: ‘Memorial Mass for Homicide Victims’

January 14, 2020 – Sisters and community members gathered in Lourdes Chapel this morning for the Archdiocese of San Francisco‘s Annual Memorial Mass honoring victims of homicide. Hosting the first of four Masses to be held through the Archdiocese this week, the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael welcomed Julio Escobar, Director of the Archdiocese’s Office of Restorative Justice Ministry and his associate, Melissa Vlach, to provide context and background for the importance of remembering. Thank you to our own Fr. Bob Haberman for presiding at this special Mass and to Sr. Patty Riley, OP who worked with the Archdiocese to organize the event, and thank you to all who joined us in prayer. Keep the prayers coming!

Each year, the Archdiocese of San Francisco Restorative Justice Ministry remembers in prayers people killed in violence. They are dedicating victim memorial Mass services as a special tribute to the 2019 Bay Area victims of violent crime and their families as well as those who have survived violent crime. Mass intentions include prayers for victims of mass killings and prayer for world peace.