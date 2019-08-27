Photo of the Week: Dominican Sisters of Tacoma Creating “Something New”–Celebrating a Covenant Relationship

“June 29 was a significant moment for the Sisters of St. Dominic of Tacoma. We gathered at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Burien, WA, for the formal installation of Sister Jo Ann Showalter, SP, as our Pontifical Commissary. (Commissary is not a word we associate with a leader, but in Italian, commissario does mean leader, or one who is sent. Using more familiar language, we will refer to her as our Congregation Leader.)

The nine-year journey completes the structural parts of our covenant with the Sisters of Providence, Mother Joseph Province (MJP). Our sisters needing assisted or skilled care have resided at St. Joseph Residence for over 25 years, our financial management is taken care of at the Providence Provincial Office in Renton, and our governance […].”

Read article