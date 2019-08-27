Dominican Sister of San Rafael Christina Atienza, OP, Makes Perpetual Profession of Vows

It is with great joy that the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael share with the Dominican Family that Sister Christina Atienza made her perpetual profession of vows on August 10, with her sisters, family and friends in attendance at Mass.



She is presently a doctoral student of comparative religion and a research and teaching assistant at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, CA. Sister Christina was engaged in a number of ministries during her vocation journey with us, including college campus ministry and student life, parish ministries, and non-profit work. Prior to joining the Dominican Sisters, she had a career in transportation engineering and planning.

Her long-held interest in different religious traditions has taken her to many places throughout the world to visit religious sites and experience different expressions of spirituality. She finds studying and spending time with people of different faith traditions to be deeply enriching, and believes that interreligious dialogue is an avenue to wisdom and peace in our world.