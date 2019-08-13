‘Springfield Dominican Sister Kelly Moline Renews Vows’

Springfield, Ill.—Springfield Dominican Sister Kelly Moline renewed her profession of vows during Solemn Evening Prayer at Sacred Heart Convent [on] August 5, 2019.

Surrounded by her Springfield Dominican Sisters, she pronounced, for the second time, the ancient formula of Dominican profession that every member of the Order of Preachers makes.



Born in Minneapolis, Sister Kelly and her brother Jay were raised there by their parents, Kevin and Cindy Moline, who now live in Glendale, Arizona.

Sister Kelly is a chaplain at St. Dominic’s Hospital, Jackson, Miss., and an active member of the young adult group at St. Richard Parish there. She also participates in Giving Voice, a peer-led organization for the small but increasing number of women who are choosing religious life.

Before joining the Dominicans, Sister Kelly earned a bachelor’s degree in gerontology from Missouri State University, Springfield, Mo. She worked in continuing care retirement communities in St. Louis and Southbury, Conn., before taking a job in Springfield that synced her coordinates with several Springfield Dominican Sisters and led to her decision to pursue consecrated religious life as her vocation.

The private ceremony was a next step in Sister Kelly’s ongoing discernment of a life-long commitment to consecrated life as a Dominican Sister of Springfield.

“We are blessed to call Sister Kelly our sister and look forward to her continued ministry among us as she grows toward her decision about perpetual profession in the Order of Preachers,” said Sister Barbara Blesse, OP, the director of sisters in temporary vows for the Springfield Dominicans. “This next two-year period of profession allows Sister Kelly and our sisters to continue mutual discernment of her readiness and desire for perpetual profession of vows.”

This period of initial formation, Sister Kelly says, fits with her desire for deep discernment about the way God is calling her. “Formation is structured to help me continue my spiritual and professional growth in an atmosphere of freedom and encouragement,” Sister Kelly said. “I look forward to the adventures that await me as I continue my discernment and my ministry at St. Dominic’s.”

Unique among religious orders, Dominicans pronounce only one vow—obedience—which is inclusive of the other two evangelical counsels: poverty, and celibacy. Please click here to read a recent reflection by Sister Kelly on what it means to be grounded in these vows.