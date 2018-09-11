Dominican Volunteers USA: ‘Relationship is the Heart of Ministry’

Here is DVUSA’s first blog post for the 2018-2019 volunteer year… “Our first blog post from our 2018-19 Dominican Volunteers comes from second year volunteer Sean Puzzo. Sean serves at the St. Francis Center of Redwood City, a center for low-income families in Redwood City California. He reflects on the importance of mutual relationship in ministry. Thank you for your service, Sean!”

“A highlight of my week is working with the mothers of the second and fifth grade cohorts furthering their education. Whether it is tutoring English as a Second Language, helping with homework, or simply having a conversation about our lives. It has been an honor to begin to hear their stories and learn as much from them as they from me.”

