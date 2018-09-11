Dominican Volunteers USA: 2018-2019 Volunteers

As the Guidance Counselor at Immaculate Conception Academy in San Francisco, Rosie Fiasche is serving high school girls and sharing community at Immaculate Conception Priory. Rosie joined DVUSA to continue to grow in the Dominican charism. She attended Dominican University in River Forest, IL, double majoring in Sociology and the Study of Women and Gender with a minor in Criminology. Rosie says she is excited about this year with DVUSA because of “working with the young women and just trying to live my best life. I’m ready for this next adventure.”