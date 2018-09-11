‘Adrian Dominicans Welcome Three New Associates’

September 4, 2018, Adrian, Michigan – The Adrian Dominican Sisters welcomed three new Associates during a Ritual of Acceptance August 11 at St. Catherine Chapel. The ceremony was a culmination of Partners VI, a weekend gathering of about 50 Adrian Dominican Associates, held August 10-12.

New Associates are:

Judi Engel , an Adrian Dominican Sister from 1964 to 2006, is an artist, educator, and consultant living in Columbus, Ohio. She taught in inner city schools and was involved in a variety of other ministries for the Archdiocese of Detroit and the Diocese of Columbus. While beginning her retirement, she anticipates remaining involved in spirituality and art – drawing, watercolors, and photography. Mentored by Associate Trudy McSorley, Judi said she is “a Dominican for life – not just in the vowed structure.” During the ritual, she distributed printed copies of her new artwork, whose theme, “It happens, sometimes, that the way is beautiful,” is a “summary of my own journey with the Adrian Dominican Congregation,” she said.

Gladys Cruz , of Isleton, California, was born in Tokyo, Japan, to a U.S. Roman Catholic father and a Japanese Buddhist mother. She has lived in the United States since the age of 6. Gladys met the Adrian Dominican Sisters at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, California. There, she met Associate Connie Brady, who was her mentor in her formation to become an Associate. Gladys and her husband Greg are the parents of four adult sons – including a special needs son – and have four grandchildren. "When I look back at my life, Dominican priests and nuns have been a firm part of my religious journey," she said. "I can hear God saying, 'Gladys, I'm not through with you yet.'"

Eileen Negus, of Adrian, has been involved with Sisters at the Dominican Life Center, especially assisting at Bingo games and baking for the Sisters, funerals, and fundraisers. A life-long Catholic, she assists at the food pantry and hospice program at St. Mary's Parish in Adrian and with a cancer support group; she lost her only daughter to cancer years ago. Ellen expressed her gratitude in becoming an Associate. "It has become very clear that my mission of serving my community and my church fits in with the Dominican charism. … I'm blessed with my life and want to help others when I can. I hope to continue my mission as an Associate." She was mentored by Associate Marge Coneset.

After the formal introductions, Mary Lach, Director of Associate Life, formally questioned Judi, Gladys, and Eileen, on their willingness to be known as an Adrian Dominican Associate. The new Associates completed the formalities of their new status by signing the Agreement of Association, stating their willingness to enter into a formal relationship with the Adrian Dominican Sisters. As a symbol of this commitment, the new Associates each received an Associate logo from her mentor.

Associates are women and men – married or single – at least 18 years of age and committed to sharing the Mission and Vision of the Adrian Dominican Sisters. While maintaining their independent lifestyles, Associates share in the Sisters’ mission and vision and participate in Congregational, spiritual, and social events with the Sisters.