‘Dominican Documentary on Amazon Prime’

Award-winning documentary, South Texas Gentle Men of Steel – Los Padres, is now listed and available on Amazon Prime.

“I invite my Dominican brothers, sisters and friends to visit Amazon Prime and take a look at our documentary,” said Southern Dominican Province Friar Armando P. Ibáñez, O.P., writer-producer-director of the film which has won numerous international film awards, including Best Documentary April 2018, London International Film Festival.

“Our film is dedicated to the Dominican Order in commemoration of our 800th anniversary,” he said.

“Visits and viewing on Amazon Prime will really help us promote the film, as well as support our filmmaking work.”

Please click here to find the documentary on Amazon Prime.