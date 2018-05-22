The National College “Preaching in Action” Conference is just around the corner. It begins on Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 and ends with a commissioning liturgy on Sunday, May 27. This year the conference is being held at Caldwell University in Caldwell, NJ. We are expecting 85 participants.



Please keep all of our young people who will be attending as well as their mentors in your prayers! They are our “Preachers” of the future!

Any Sister or Associate who might want to come to the conference is “MOST WELCOME! If you happen to be in the area, drop in to say hello! Thank you in advance for your prayers and perhaps I will see some of you there!

Gratefully, Gina Fleming, OP