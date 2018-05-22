Dominican Sisters of Springfield: ‘Sister Mila Diaz Solano Witnesses Conflict, Hope, in Jerusalem’
“Springfield Dominican Sister Mila Diaz Solano resides in Jerusalem where she is completing her doctoral thesis at the École Biblique et Archéologique.” Recently, “she shared with her Dominican sisters in the United States and Peru her experience of the past weeks of violence in Israel and at the border fence in Gaza, set in motion, in part, by the relocation of the United States embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv on May 15.” Read article