McGreal 10th Anniversary Series: Looking Back and Looking Forward

Submitted by Janet Welsh, OP (Director of The McGreal Center)

Do you remember what you were doing on May 21, 2008? Many of us recall that day with fondness and delight! Mary Ellen O’Grady, OP, the Executive Director of the Dominican Leadership Conference, and Donna Carroll, President of Dominican University blest the Mary Nona McGreal, OP Center for Dominican Historical Studies. Since the blessing of the McGreal Center in 2008, approximately 1550 visitors signed the Center’s guest book. Our guests came from 4 continents, 22 countries, the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico and 27 states! Sometimes we failed to remind people to sign the book!!



Sr. Nona composed the inscription for the McGreal Center guest book. She wrote: “What is in a name? A unique and cherished record of your presence to the rest of us!” (Mary Nona McGreal OP). Thank you for all the financial support you have given this past decade. Most of all, we are so grateful for your prayer for “Team McGreal” and the ministry of the McGreal Center. This entry that celebrates our 10th anniversary gives you the opportunity to visit the McGreal Center virtually. We are grateful to Ryan Pagelow, Dominican University’s videographer who directed and produced this video. We hope that one day you will travel to the Center in real time and actually sign the Guest Book! Sit back and enjoy!

