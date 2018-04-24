Dominican Sister of Amityville Karen Lademann, OP Honored with Trinity Award

Sister of St. Dominic of Amityville, Karen Lademann, was honored on April 9, 2018, as one of three recipients of the first annual Trinity Award! The TRINITY HUMAN SERVICES CORPORATION was founded in 1979 in the Most Holy Trinity Parish on Montrose Ave. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Karen has served as the President of the Board and has been a faithful witness to the people of that neighborhood for years. As a guest commented: “S. Karen is a wonderful advocate for the people of Trinity parish.” As she now ministers as a Wellness advocate for our Sisters at the Motherhouse, we see that her advocacy continues!