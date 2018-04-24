Dominican Sisters in Committed Collaboration – ‘Gun Control Reform Postcards’
Submitted by Didi Madden, OP
The postcard campaign calling our elected official to pass reforms that make sale and possession of high-capacity semi-automatic weapons and ammunition magazines illegal and to institute comprehensive background checks and mandatory waiting periods realized over 4,000 postcards delivered to Congress and the White House.
Thank you to all who participated! Please continue to advocate for gun control reform!