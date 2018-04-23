Three Dominican Sisters of Sparkill Honored for their Dedicated Ministries

Sisters Carol Lehmkuhl, Margaret Theresa Oettinger, and Mary Elizabeth Mooney were honored for their dedicated ministries. Sr. Carol was honored with the 2018 Unsung Hero Award by the city of East St. Louis, IL; Sr. Margaret Theresa was honored with the Wholeness of Life Award, by the Health Care Chaplaincy Network in New York City; and Sr. Mary Elizabeth was honored for her 43 years of service to St. John Chrysostom School in the Bronx. Read article